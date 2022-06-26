Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,290 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $897.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

