Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $243.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

