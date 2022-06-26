St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $2.83 on Friday. St Barbara has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
About St Barbara (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St Barbara (STBMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.