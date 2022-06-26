STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$9.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$5.85. The company has a market cap of C$341.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

