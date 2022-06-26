Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $19.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

