Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of DRI traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

