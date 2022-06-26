StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.