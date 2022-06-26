StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

