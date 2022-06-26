StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

