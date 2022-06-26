StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.