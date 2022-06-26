StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.05.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

