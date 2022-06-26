StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TAIT stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.37.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
