StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.