StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NAII opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
