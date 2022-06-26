StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.