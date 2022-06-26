StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $22.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
