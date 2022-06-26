StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

