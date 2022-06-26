StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to “Hold”

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 30.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

