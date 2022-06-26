StockNews.com Upgrades Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to “Hold”

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
NYSE:AZRE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
