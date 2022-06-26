STRAKS Price Down 58% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $3,539.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

