Stream Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,397.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11,397.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

