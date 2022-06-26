Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
