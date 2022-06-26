SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 513 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

