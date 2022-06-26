Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,285 shares of company stock worth $915,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,366,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 171,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $12,366,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

