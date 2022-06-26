SUN (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00145061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014406 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

