Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Marquard & Bahls AG Acquires 25,900 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

