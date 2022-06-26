SVB Leerink Lowers F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSTX. William Blair lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Laidlaw lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

