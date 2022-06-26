Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

