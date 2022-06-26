Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.