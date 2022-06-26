SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,640.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,640.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,735,938 coins and its circulating supply is 122,325,565 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

