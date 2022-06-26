T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.
About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
