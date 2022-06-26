T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

