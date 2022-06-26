TD Securities Cuts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$30.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

CFPZF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Canfor has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

