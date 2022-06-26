Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

VIV stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

