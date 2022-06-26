TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 427,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

