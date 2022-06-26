The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09).

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

