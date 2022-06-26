The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

