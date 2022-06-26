The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

