The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Target Price to $412.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $540.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $407.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.66 and a 200 day moving average of $447.95. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2,396.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.