The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

