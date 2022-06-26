Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $78,237.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

