TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 48 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $343.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -250.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.49 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.