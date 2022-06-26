TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 4,342 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

IGSB stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

