TitanSwap Market Cap Hits $250.71 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 39% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $250.71 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00022267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,084.80 or 1.00005715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

