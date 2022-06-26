TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.