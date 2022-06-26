Toncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00005073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $1.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00143187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

