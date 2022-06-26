Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TOPS stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

