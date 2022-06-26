Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

