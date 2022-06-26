Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,030 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

