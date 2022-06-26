Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

