Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.