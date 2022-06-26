Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 56,537 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.