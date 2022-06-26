Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $56.85 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $56,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

ADP stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

